Loyal fans will soon be looking to purchase flights for the college football bowl games that were announced this weekend bgt-vo-1 lowerthird2line:travel advice for fans heading to bowl games kimt news 3 take a look... wisconsin got the rose bowl berth.

Iowa is also california bound to play in the holiday bowl.

Minnesota is headed to tampa, florida for the outback bowl.

And iowa state is going to orlando to play in the camping world bowl.

The bowl games fall during the busiest season for travel.

A local travel specialist we spoke to says to act quick.xxx bgt-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jody meyer travel specialist book as soon as you can and expect travel delays.

Expect busy roads to get to the airport so plan ahead.

Pack light if you can.

That will definitely simplify the tsa check in for you.

So definitely, there are a lot of good things to do.

It's a good idea to book early to not only ensure you'll get a ticket - but also because prices are expected to increase.

/