John Boyega didn't agree with the creative choices in The Last Jedi

John Boyega didn't agree with the creative choices in The Last Jedi

John Boyega didn't agree with the creative choices in The Last Jedi

John Boyega didn't agree with the creative choices in The Last Jedi The actor has admitted he was sceptical of certain decisions director Rian Johnson made on 'Episode VIII', especially his decision in the script to split-up all of the main heroes and give them separate story arcs.

He is not the only cast member to express doubt about the film as Mark Hamill bemoaned the changes in his character Luke Skywalker's personality and demeanour.

Speaking to Hype Beast, Boyega said: Speaking to Hype Beast, Boyega said: Hamill expressed dissatisfaction with his role in 'The Last Jedi' which saw Luke living as a hermit after failing to restore the Jedi Order.
