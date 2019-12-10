Global  

US To Make It Even Harder To Visit Cuba

CNN reports that starting on Tuesday, it's going to get even more difficult for US citizens to visit Cuba.

That's when a Trump administration mandate to US airlines to cut flights to nine destinations on the island takes effect.

Only US flights to Cuba's capital Havana won't be canceled.

The measure, announced in October, adds to an increasing list of punishing sanctions meted out to Cuba.

The Trump administration has called on the Cuban government to enact numerous democratic reforms.
