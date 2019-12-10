Liverpool advance to last 16 with 2-0 win in Salzburg

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: SALZBURG, AUSTRIA (DECEMBER 10, 2019) (RED BULL MEDIA HOUSE - ACCESS ALL) 1.

LIVERPOOL COACH JUERGEN KLOPP AT NEWS CONFERENCE 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL COACH JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING: "Salzburg were unbelievably strong, especially in the first half, but we (were) as well and we were ready for that fight and yeah, could have scored in the first half already, should've scored maybe, and second half then it's not easy to keep that intensity, so we scored the goals and could've scored more, but really a lot of respect for Jessie (Marsch) and Salzburg for what they did here." 3.

SALZBURG COACH JESSIE MARSCH AT NEWS CONFERENCE 6.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) RB SALZBURG COACH JESSIE MARSCH, SAYING: (OFFICIAL TRANSLATION) "Yes of course the players are disappointed because they played very well and it's normal to have this feeling at this moment because we came so close but were still so far away.

But this young team has had such a good development in the last five months and the level in this game was incredible.

We had so many moments and so many people think that we were the better team in the first half, so this is something that we should cherish." 7.

MARSCH AT NEWS CONFERENCE STORY: Liverpool moved into the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-0 victory over Salzburg on Tuesday (December 10) as a potentially tricky encounter turned into a second-half cruise with quickfire goals from Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah.

Juergen Klopp's side needed a point in Austria to be sure of qualification and after missing several good chances in the first half, they ended up with a comfortable win which should have been by a more convincing margin.

Two goals inside two second-half minutes from Keita and Salah, with the Egyptian finding the net with an exquisite finish from a tight angle, helped Liverpool finish top of Group E with 13 points.

That was one point ahead of Napoli, who beat Genk 4-0, while Salzburg, who finished third with seven points, will continue in the Europa League.

Klopp said the Austrian side tested them, especially in the first half, heaping praise on a side that has widely been seen as punching above its weight in the group.

The runaway Premier League leaders settled their nerves when Keita headed them in front, against his former club, in the 57th minute.

A minute later, Stankovic's readiness to leave his area was behind the second goal, as Salah, wide on the right, pushed the ball around him and then impressively slotted home from the tightest possible angle.

Salzburg will take some comfort from their enterprising first-half performance and their overall displays in the group stage, which earned praise from both coaches.