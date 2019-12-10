Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Neil: We took our chances

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
Neil: We took our chances

Neil: We took our chances

Alex Neil says that fine margins were the difference between Preston’s win over Fulham and their recent losses against West Brom and QPR.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

What left Cardiff City's Neil Harris 'really disappointed' at Leeds United as he talks up 'outstanding' star and Sol Bamba return

What left Cardiff City's Neil Harris 'really disappointed' at Leeds United as he talks up 'outstanding' star and Sol Bamba returnThe Cardiff City boss has been talking about Sol Bamba's chances of a possible return to the starting...
Wales Online - Published

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris 'expects more' from his wingers after frustrating Millwall draw

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris 'expects more' from his wingers after frustrating Millwall drawThe Bluebirds were reduced to very few clear-cut chances in the draw with Millwall and the manager...
Wales Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.