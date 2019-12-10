'Keep fighting for what's right' - soccer star Carli Lloyd at Broadway marker honoring in NY

SHOWS: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (DECEMBER 10, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

U.S. WOMEN'S NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM'S MIDFIELDER, CARLI LLOYD, POSING WITH PLAYERS FROM THE NEW YORK FOOTBALL CLUB YOUTH TEAM 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. WOMEN'S NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM'S MIDFIELDER, CARLI LLOYD, SAYING: "To have one ticker tape parade in New York City is amazing.

But you have had two, was pretty special.

And you know, what we did we captured the nation.

We captured the world.

Our team did incredible things both on and off the field.

I am very proud to be a part of that team.

It's been an incredible journey.

It's been tough, challenging.

But we are pushing the barriers to make it better for these young girls and so many people across the world to give them the confidence to continue to keep fighting for what's right." 3.

LLOYD TAKING PHOTO OF MARKER WITH HER PHONE 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. WOMEN'S NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM'S MIDFIELDER, CARLI LLOYD, SAYING: "Just seeing this right now kind of gives me goose bumps because it's been a memorable, memorable time.

You know, every championship is memorable, but this one was, you know, extra special.

I think there's been a lot of push, you know, off the field as well to make things better and give so many women across the globe the confidence to to keep breaking those barriers.

So this is special.

Unfortunately, the rain hasn't held off.

But other than that, it's really amazing.

And glad I could be here to witness it." 5.

MARKER / LLOYD TAKING PHOTO OF MARKER 6.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. WOMEN'S NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM'S MIDFIELDER, CARLI LLOYD, (ON IF THE TRIAL IN MAY FOR THE TEAM'S GENDER DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT WILL GET IN THE WAY OF PRACTICE FOR THE OLYMPICS), SAYING: "Every time we step on the field we're ready to go.

So this is just you know, this is part of it, part of the fight.

But first and foremost, you know, we're athletes and, you know, we've got to get the job done as well." 7.

GRANITE MARKER READING (English): 'JULY 10, 2019 / U.S. WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM, FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS' 8.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. WOMEN'S NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM'S MIDFIELDER, CARLI LLOYD (ON POTENTIALLY KICKING IN THE NFL), SAYING: "I'm strictly focusing on the Olympics this summer.

But Olympics is done in August, preseason and football is around August.

So we'll see.

You never know.

There's a first for everything." NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (FILE - JULY 10, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 9.

U.S. WOMEN'S SOCCER TEAM PLAYERS MEGAN RAPINOE (LEFT), ALEX MORGAN HOLDING TROPHY, ALLIE LONG (RIGHT) AND LLOYD IN BACKGROUND ON FLOAT DURING PARADE STORY: U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's star midfielder Carli Lloyd was in New York on Tuesday (December 10) for the unveiling of a granite marker in lower Manhattan on Broadway.

On July 10, 2019 and July 10, 2015, New York honored the U.S. women's soccer team with a ticker tape parade down the "Canyon of Heroes," celebrating its World Cup triumph and paying tribute to the players' emergence as icons of women's rights.

The victorious women's team joins the ranks of Apollo astronauts, foreign monarchs, and baseball's New York Yankees in being honored with a parade and marker.

The New York tradition began in 1886, when people who worked in skyscrapers threw ticker tape - ribbons of white paper on which stock information was recorded in those days - onto a parade celebrating the dedication of the Statue of Liberty.

With stock information now computerized, ticker tape has been replaced with shredded office paper and confetti.

(Production: Andrew Hofstetter, Amy Tennery and Roselle Chen)