Community Reacts to the Death of Officer Billy Clarty

Six!

A member of the huntsville police community resource team wants the community to know the legacy officer billy clardy leaves behind.

Waay31's steven dilsizian is live outside the huntsville police department headquarters as many remember the fallen officer.

Guys officer john hollingsworth says he worked with two generations of the clardy family.

Hollingsworth worked with billy clardy and the uncle that raised him, after billy's father was killed while on duty.

Hollingsworth says he knew officer clardy for 16 years.

They truly got to know each other while they were on the huntsville police, community resource team together.

Hollingsworth says everyone knew billy paid attention to detail and had the best work- ethic, but he will be remembered for much more than that.

John hollingsworth - huntsville police department "every police officer will say how great he is, cause he was, there ain't no doubt.

But the side that everybody needs to know is that, he honestly loved everybody.

He wanted to help everybody.

And that's the legacy that he is" officer clardy will be laid to rest tomorrow.

He is the 12th huntsville police officer to die while on duty.

Reporting live in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news.




