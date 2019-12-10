BLACK CHRISTMAS movie CLIP -Threatening Messages

BLACK CHRISTMAS movie CLIP -Threatening Messages Directed by: Sophia Takal Release date: December 13, 2019 (US)(Theaters) Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays.

But as Riley Stone (Imogen Poots, Green Room) and her Mu Kappa Epsilon sisters—athlete Marty (Lily Donoghue, The CW’s Jane the Virgin), rebel Kris (Aleyse Shannon, The CW’s Charmed), and foodie Jesse (Brittany O’Grady, Fox’s Star)—prepare to deck the halls with a series of seasonal parties, a black-masked stalker begins killing sorority women one by one.

As the body count rises, Riley and her squad start to question whether they can trust any man, including Marty’s beta-male boyfriend, Nate (Simon Mead, Same But Different: A True New Zealand Love Story), Riley’s new crush Landon (Caleb Eberhardt, Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle) or even esteemed classics instructor Professor Gelson (Cary Elwes).

Whoever the killer is, he’s about to discover that this generation’s young women aren’t about to be anybody’s victims.