Bed & Breakfast movie 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:05s - Published Bed & Breakfast movie Bed & Breakfast movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Jake (Dean Cain) inherits a small bed and breakfast in California wine country. Problem is, so did sultry Brazilian Ana (Juliana Paes). Her life is complicated, his is worse. Directed by: Marcio Garcia 2011 | PG-13 | Comedy, Drama, Romance Cast | Dean Cain, Juliana Paes, Bill Engvall, Julia Duffy, John Savage, Eric Roberts, Ted Lange, Julian Stone 0

