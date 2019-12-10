Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bed & Breakfast movie

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
Bed & Breakfast movie

Bed & Breakfast movie

Bed & Breakfast movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Jake (Dean Cain) inherits a small bed and breakfast in California wine country.

Problem is, so did sultry Brazilian Ana (Juliana Paes).

Her life is complicated, his is worse.

Directed by: Marcio Garcia 2011 | PG-13 | Comedy, Drama, Romance Cast | Dean Cain, Juliana Paes, Bill Engvall, Julia Duffy, John Savage, Eric Roberts, Ted Lange, Julian Stone
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.