Oregon Duck fans making travel plans for Rose Bowl game

Nine news reporter connor mccarthy has some tips... if you want to follow the team to pasadena.

Seeing your favorite college team play in the rose bowl is a rare experience.

And getting down to l.a.

Can be a challenge and expensive.

Premier travel agency has been getting phone calls with people trying to find the cheapest way to southern california.

Quinby: "trying to maybe flying into an alternative video.

Maybe long beach, maybe ontario, palm springs, and san diego.

Al ot of people are going to rent a car anywhere or an uber andyou can get to the game that way and save a lot of money that way."

Other suggestions from quinby include booking flights as soon as possible.

As of this afternoon... united tickets to lax from eugene are going for 600 dollars round trip.

But quinby says prices will go up as game day approaches.

If you're booking a hotel...try to find one near the airport, they are usually cheaper.

The holiday inn by l-a-x has rooms on their website for 147 a night.

Levitt: "students i talked to here at the u of o say they would love to support their school down in pasadena, but it's just too expensive and traveling on a tight budget may not be possible."

Since this is not a regular season game, students have to pay full price.

Ticket's through the university of oregon start at 165 dollars.

However, some students are thinking of creative ways to get into the game.

"they can't really get there but they're trying to caravan.

Everyone is getting into a car and just traveling there and wait outsid to see if they can get in."

Coming up at six i'll show another option you have to get to down south.

In eugene connor mccarthy kezi nine news.

Traffic: here's