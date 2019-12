Arizona man registers beehive as emotional support animal

BUT AN ARIZONA MAN DIDN'TBELIEVE ONE CRITTER COULD DO THEJOB.THAT'S WHY HE REGISTERED -- ANENTIRE BEEHIVE -- TO MAKE ASTATEMENT.CHLOE MAR EXPLAINS WHY.DAVID KELLER FROM PRESCOTTVALLEY THINKS THERAPY ANDSERVICEANIMAL REGISTRATION IS TOO EASY"WE GO OUT AND PRETTYMUCH EVERY WHERE WE GO WE SEE AFAKE SERVICE ANIMAL THAT'S BEINGPASSED OFF AS A REAL ONE." TOPROVE HIS POINT HE FOUND AWEBSITETHAT REGISTERS ANIMALS FOR FREE.AND REALLY DOESN'T DO ANYBACKGROUND CHECKING.

WITHIN FIVEMINUTES HE REGISTERED APHOTO OF A BEEHIVE "THATS PRETTYMUCH ALL THERE IS TO THEFIRST PAGE AND THAT'S ALL YOUHAVE TO DO ANYWAYS."ALTHOUGH THE REGISTRATION WASSUCCESSFUL.

IT WOULDNT HOLD UPAGAINST ARIZONA LAW ACCORDING TOAN ATTORNEY WITH THE ARIZONACENTER FOR DISABILITY LAW "IF HEWERE TO GO TO A RESTAURANT OR ABUSINESS AND HE WANTED TO BRINGIN THE BEE HIVE AND CALL IT ASERVICE ANIMAL.

BY LAW, HE CAN'TDO THAT." THE AMERICANS WITHDISABILITIES ACT AND ARIZONA LAWINCLUDES SERVICE ANIMALS, NOTTHERAPY ANIMALS, AND DEFINESSERVICE ANIMALS AS A TRAINED DOGOR MINI HORSE.

ASKING FORIDENTIFICATION IS CONSIDEREDDISCRIMINATION SO REGISTRATIONIS NOT REQUIRED.

YOU REALLYDON'T NEEDTHIS PIECE OF PAPER.

"THERE'S NOLEGAL VALUE TO IT BUT IT MIGHTPROVIDE SOME SORT OF PEACE OFMIND." STILL- KELLER THINKS TOOMANY PET OWNERS ARE TRYING TOTAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE SYSTEM.

"IWISHTHERE WERE MORE RESTRICTIONS ONIT OR SOMETHING TO SHOW THATIT'S REAL BECAUSE RIGHT NOW ALLSOMEONE HAS TO SAY IS YES ITSREALAND IT DOES PROVIDE A SERVICETHEN THEY CAN BE LET INANYWHERE."CHLOE MAR, ABC15 ARIZONA