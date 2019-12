BBB: Online vacation rental scams increase

VACATION RENTALSITES...DON'T BEDECEIVED BYAWESOMEPICTURES...A NEW STUDY BYTHE B-B-B SAYS...5 MILLION PEOPLEHAVE LOST MONEYFROM ONLINERENTAL HOMESCAMS.SENIOR REPORTERJAKE WASIKOWSKITELLS US WHATYOU CAN DO TOPROTECTYOURSELF...52:14-"I'VE USED AIRBNB, VRBO, HOMEAWAY MANY MANYTIMES WITHOUT APROBLEM SO YOUKIND OF HAVE ACOMFORT LEVELTHAT YOU EXPECTIT'S GOING TO BEOK." :23PAMELA ATZ IS NOSTRANGER TOONLINE VACATIONRENTALS...SOUSING "HOMEAWAY" FOR A TRIPTO LAS VEGAS FORHER FAMILY IN 20-17...DIDN'T SEEMLIKE ANYTHING TOWORRY ABOUT.UNTIL SHE HADTROUBLECONTACTING THERENTAL PROPERTYMANAGER...WHEN THEY GOTTO VEGAS ...SHEWAS OUT 480-DOLLARS WITH NOPLACE TO STAY.55:46 IT WAS JUSTSO DISTRESSING TOSIT THERE ANDREALIZE WE'D BEENSCAMMED.:51 YOU JUST FEELLIKE YOU GOT TOSCRAMBLE TO FINDA PLACE TO PUTYOUR HEAD." :57 SOIT WASN'T FUN ATALL IT WAS VERYSTRESSFUL." :00A BETTERBUSINESS BUREAUSTUDY SAYS...ONLINE RENTALFRAUDS INVOLVINGHOMES, ANDVACATIONPROPERTIESCONTINUE TO RISEAND ARE COSTINGPEOPLE MILLIONS...THEY POST FALSEADDS ONLEGITIMATESITES...7:42 THEY'RE VERYGOOD AT WHATTHEY DO, THEY'REVERY WELL FUNDEDSO THEY HAVE AWAY IN WHICHTHEY CANINFILTRATE THESESITES AND GETTHESE PHONYLISTINGSEMPLANTED.:51 AND I THINK INDEFENSE OF THECOMPANIES THEY'REVERY GOODCOMPANIES ANDTHEY'RE BEINGATTACKED AS WELL.":00STANDUP 14:49-"THE BBB SAYS IT'SGETTING SO BADTHEY ESTIMATEABOUT 43% OFRENTERS HAVEACTUALLY CLICKEDON ONE OF THESESCAMS.OF THE PEOPLETHAT HAVE LOSTMONEY 1/3 OFTHEM HAVE BEENTAKEN FOR MORETHAN $1,000." :54MOST VICTIMS AREBETWEEN 19-AND-35 YEARSOLD...SINCE THEYOUNGERGENERATION ISMORECOMFORTABLEUSING THESESITES.THE B-B-BSAYS...TAKE EXTRASTEPS...CALL THECOMPANYDIRECTLY, VERIFYTHE RENTAL ISACTUALLYTHERE'S, SEARCHTHE IMAGES TOMAKE SURETHEY'RE NOTBEING USED ONOTHER SITES.PAMELA SAYSHOME AWAY DIDOFFER TO REFUNDHER...SHE WASABLE TO STOP HERPAYMENT AND GETTHE MONEY BACK.58:40-"IT'SIMPORTANT TOTALK TO AIR BNB,VRBO AND MAKESURE THIS IS AVIABLE UNIT YOU'REGETTING INVOLVEDWITH." :48 AND TRYTO ESTABLISH SOMETYPE OFCONVERSATIONWITH THE OWNER.":50REPORTING INOMAHA...JAKEWASIKOWSKI...3NEWS NOW...AIR B-N-BANNOUNCED INNOVEMBER...THEY WILL VERIFYALL 7 MILLIONPROPERTIESLISTED ON THEIRWEBSITE TO MAKESURE THEY AREREAL, ANDIMPROVE TRUSTWITH CUSTOMERS.NEW NUMBERS