FAA investigating single-engine plane crash

FAA investigating single-engine plane crash
FAA investigating single-engine plane crash

School volleyball at victoria college.

Highlights later in sports.

Newscenter 25 at ten starts right now.

Breaking news tonight.

Just before 8-30 reports of a plane crash northeast of victoria regional airport off benbow road west of inez.

The call came in at 29-08 f-m 4-44.

Newscenter 25s tania tchalikian is live with the very latest.

Tania?

Air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with a single-engine aircraft in the vicinity of victoria, texas, around 8:16 p.m.

We've received reports from the area that witnesses reported seeing an aircraft go down, but we are still waiting on more details from local law enforcement.

From the victoria county sheriff's office: the victoria office of emergency management, and other first responders are on the scene of a cargo delivery aircraft crash near benbow road.

Please avoid the area until further notice.

Anyone that may have heard, or seen the incident are encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 361-575-0651 and provide their name, address and telephone number to be contacted by investigating agencies.

The texas department of public safety



