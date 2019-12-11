Cancer Survivor's Dream Comes True

Teenager is making waves in the motor sports world?

Something he's loved since he was a young boy.

He's had to overcome many obstacles to make his dreams come true.

1?yea?old preston lewis was diagnosed with leukemia nearly three years ago?

And he's been overcoming the odds ever since.

44news reporter joylyn bukovac joins us now with his incredible story.

Joylyn?

Ma?

Lewis is an exceptionally strong 19 year ol?

Who has pushed through a lot to make his dreams come true.

But he's doing it all to help other teenagers.

"it's easy to give up on stuff, but we don't want to show them that giving up is okay."

Three years ag?

Preston lewis's life was forever altered.

"i was always involved in racing.

I can't remember a day where i wasn't involved in racing and with my diagnosis they were like you have to quit doing moto?cross, you have to quit doing a lot of this stuff because your body can't handle it.

So that's when i decided i need to find a new adrenaline rush."

That's whe?

Preston lewis reached out to mak??

Wish, ohio, kentucky indiana?

He pitched an idea that hit him while being isolated from the outside world during treatmen?

A project that will cost lots of money and time.

He wants to get a group of kids together to build a truck to race 1,000 miles across the desert.

Lewis says all kids with an interest in motorsports are welcome.

"but i would love to have kids that are facing hardships that we can give them an outlet to experience more and see what life is all about."

This journey has been a tough one for lewis and his family... "then mom got diagnosed with brain cancer of october of 2018, while i was still on treatment.

We dealt with that for a year.

She actually just passed away the end of this october."

Lewis, his mom, and his family put up a figh?

"we did everything we could do trying to do everything, "follow all the rules and try to do the very best for rachel."

Thinking about i?

Brought tears to his father's eyes.

He took both of them to different hospitals for treatmen?

All while running a car dealership in evansville.

But two months*before lewis's mom passed awa?

Mak?

A?wish made his dream a reality.

And on december 5th it became officia?

He's now the founder of off road motorsports youth foundation.

Something his mom encouraged him to keep pursuing.

"she really pushed me to keep going ad not give up on anything so that's what i'm doing."

Lewis is hoping to get his desert racing team together and build a truck to race by 2?23... but he wants to take the truck they make to hospitals and schools so other kids can sign it and be part of something bigger than themselves.

Joylyn bukovac 44news.

A few tr?

State