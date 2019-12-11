Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Russia banned from 2020 Olympics and 2022 World Cup over doping scandal

Video Credit: KDRV - Published < > Embed
Russia banned from 2020 Olympics and 2022 World Cup over doping scandal

Russia banned from 2020 Olympics and 2022 World Cup over doping scandal

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has unanimously agreed to ban Russia from major international sporting competitions -- notably the Olympics and the World...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Russia banned from 2020 Olympics and 2022 World Cup over doping scandal

Still over six months away, but for the second world games in a row there will be no russian flags.

Rurussia has been banned from competing in and hosting any major international sporting events.

That includes the 2020 tokyo summer games, the 20-22 winter olympics in beijing and the 20-22 world cup.

(topic key) the ban was handed down today by the world anti- doping agency early this morning.

You might remember a similar decision was made before the 20-18 winter olympics in pyeongchang.

At those winter games, some russian athletes were allowed to compete but not under the russian flag and anthem.

Instead, they competed in a group called the 'olympic athletes from russia,' which they will be able to do again this year.

Today's ban is the most severe wada has ever enforced.

It's a result of wada catching the russian anti-doping agency trying to manipulate data and misleading wada investigators.

Russia has 21 days to appeal the decision.

In addition to being banned from competing as a nation in the olympics, paralympics and world cup, russia is also barred from bidding for any future games during their ban.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.