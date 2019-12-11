Russia banned from 2020 Olympics and 2022 World Cup over doping scandal

Still over six months away, but for the second world games in a row there will be no russian flags.

Rurussia has been banned from competing in and hosting any major international sporting events.

That includes the 2020 tokyo summer games, the 20-22 winter olympics in beijing and the 20-22 world cup.

(topic key) the ban was handed down today by the world anti- doping agency early this morning.

You might remember a similar decision was made before the 20-18 winter olympics in pyeongchang.

At those winter games, some russian athletes were allowed to compete but not under the russian flag and anthem.

Instead, they competed in a group called the 'olympic athletes from russia,' which they will be able to do again this year.

Today's ban is the most severe wada has ever enforced.

It's a result of wada catching the russian anti-doping agency trying to manipulate data and misleading wada investigators.

Russia has 21 days to appeal the decision.

In addition to being banned from competing as a nation in the olympics, paralympics and world cup, russia is also barred from bidding for any future games during their ban.