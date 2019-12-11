Laine dismantles Red Wings with filthy goal 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 01:05s - Published Laine dismantles Red Wings with filthy goal Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine blows by multiple Red Wings defensemen and scores an unbelievable goal, putting the Jets up 4-1 0

