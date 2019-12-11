Global  

Fallen officer honored in Huntsville

Fallen officer honored in Huntsville
Fallen officer honored in Huntsville

This morning - a fallen huntsville police officer is being remembered as a true friend and an american hero.

That's who friends and family will be saying good-bye to later today.

Officer billy clardy will be remembered as a man who always tired to better himself by the people who worked closest with him.

One stac agent said he lost a true friend on friday night.

My grandmother always told me you won't have but one or two, maybe three, true friends in your whole life.

I'm kind of old now and billy, i can say, is truly a friend.

They said officer clardy was always hungry to keep learning -- never settling and never satisfied.

Our team coverage starts with waay31'srodney a ross.

She joins us from mayfair church of christ - the site of officer clardy's funeral with how other law enforcement is helpin huntsville.

Like we mentioned before, officer billy clardy the third will be laid to rest later today.

Waay 31 will stream the funeral and procession that follows live both on air and online.

Waay 31's casey albritton is live along the processional route with a look at how they will be carrying officer clardy to his final resting place.

Casey, how is traffic looking right now?

I've been out here all morning and traffic has been running pretty smoothly here in front of the cemetery.

...but within the next several hours, huntsville police say there will be some major traffic delays .

Today the entire state of alabama will join in honoring officer clardy.

Governor kay ivey ordered all flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of the fallen officer.

Some flags across the city have already been flying at half-staff.

Flags will remain at half staff until this evening at sunset.

If you would like to help the clardy family, a memorial fund was created at redstone federal credit union.

You can stop by any of their locations and donate to the billy clardy memorial fund.

The account will stay open for 6 months.

All the money will be given to clardy's wife.

Officer clardy leaves behind his wife, 5 children and grandkids.



Alabama police deaths rise; 5 of 6 killed with stolen guns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams was shot and killed at...
Seattle Times - Published


