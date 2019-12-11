Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Christmas vs. The Winter Solstice

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
Christmas vs. The Winter Solstice

Christmas vs. The Winter Solstice

When Alicia's parents (guest stars Richard Lawson and Carlease Burke) introduce the kids to Christmas, Paul (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Alicia (Tika Sumpter) struggle to get the children to maintain their Winter Solstice beliefs.

From 'Do They Know It's Christmas?,' season 1, episode 10 of mixed-ish.

Watch mixed-ish TUESDAY 9|8c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Christmas vs. The Winter Solstice

Watch full episodes of mixed-ish online at ABC.

Stream Christmas vs.

The Winter Solstice instantly.



Recent related news from verified sources

Time Out New York’s Concerts, Craft Fairs, Christmas Markets For This Weekend

Time Out New York's Will Gleason joins CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez with details about the Winter...
CBS 2 - Published

Still looking for Christmas gifts? 2 holiday markets — one with a beer festival — are here to help

Avoid the crowded malls and check out the Winter Solstice Holiday Night Market/Beer Festival and the...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SusanStein5

Susan Stein @strawbale23 @neiltyson What does Christmas have to do with the winter solstice except that Jesus’s birth somehow c… https://t.co/smeoZf1dVk 6 seconds ago

LostIn_Dementia

LostInDementia RT @SoCassandra: 🎄MERRY CHRISTMAS🎄 🕎HAPPY HANUKKAH🕎 🕯️ HAPPY KWANZAA 🕯️ 🪐YO SATURNALIA🪐 ❄️HAPPY WINTER SOLSTICE❄️ 1 minute ago

Ekamevadvityam

एकमेवाद्वितीयम (Àj) (Àjīt) 🇮🇳 RT @TIinExile: Originally, the "Christmas"(Yuletide) was a pagan celebration of Winter Solstice. The church resisted initially. But it fin… 2 minutes ago

AmaCLoveBey913

AmaC❤️Bey913™ RT @da13thsun: Christmas lights: According to Th Encyclopedia of Religion, Europeans decorated their homes “with lights and evergreens of a… 3 minutes ago

Musashi_Nair

Musashi Nair RT @subhashkak1: On the connections of 25 December with the festival of Mithra = Mitra = Sun. Winter solstice was seen poetically as the… 6 minutes ago

StrAightMARVIN

Marvin Straight RT @vngalwana: I hear "Christmas is of pagan origin and is a ritual celebration of the winter solstice. It has absolutely nothing to do wit… 6 minutes ago

DreamVisitor_

❌DreamVisitor_❌ RT @SeptembersRain: I'd like to hear some stories. If you see this, share a unique story about your Christmas or holiday tradition with me?… 10 minutes ago

MLiebreich

Michael Liebreich @fucking_gasvols @AtmosphericsCA Don't forget Boxing Day. And Hannukah. And New Year. And Winter Solstice. Happy Christmas! 11 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Video: Warmer weather as we head toward Christmas [Video]Video: Warmer weather as we head toward Christmas

We will also be in a dry stretch, which is great news for all holiday travelers.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:18Published

Jennifer's Saturday Forecast [Video]Jennifer's Saturday Forecast

Winter officially begins this weekend but you wouldn't know it with highs both days in the 50s.

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 01:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.