Trump blasts 'impeachment-light' at campaign rally

U.S. President Donald Trump blasted the impeachment case against him at a campaign rally Tuesday.

Calling it 'impeachment light'.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "Now that the Russia witch hunt is dead - a big, fat, disgusting fraud - the congressional Democrats are pushing the impeachment witch hunt having to do with Ukraine." House Democrats have unveiled TWO impeachment articles against Trump.

He took aim at Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who is leading the charge- (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "So here are the facts that Shifty-Schiff - is that guy the worst?

He comes up to a microphone, like two and a half years ago 'Uh, I have absolute proof that the President of the United States conspired with Russia.'

Russia?

What the hell do I have to do with Russia?" Trump's seeking to boost his support in swing states ahead of the 2020 Presidential election.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "... And we will make America great again.

Thank you Pennsylvania." Pennsylvania was one of three 'Rust Belt' states Trump won with white, blue-collar voters that had previously voted Democrat.

He won it by less than one percent in 2016.