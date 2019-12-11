Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Trump blasts 'impeachment-light' at campaign rally

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Trump blasts 'impeachment-light' at campaign rally

Trump blasts 'impeachment-light' at campaign rally

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted House Democrats as they unveiled articles of impeachment against him.

Ryan Brooks reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump blasts 'impeachment-light' at campaign rally

U.S. President Donald Trump blasted the impeachment case against him at a campaign rally Tuesday.

Calling it 'impeachment light'.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "Now that the Russia witch hunt is dead - a big, fat, disgusting fraud - the congressional Democrats are pushing the impeachment witch hunt having to do with Ukraine." House Democrats have unveiled TWO impeachment articles against Trump.

He took aim at Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who is leading the charge- (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "So here are the facts that Shifty-Schiff - is that guy the worst?

He comes up to a microphone, like two and a half years ago 'Uh, I have absolute proof that the President of the United States conspired with Russia.'

Russia?

What the hell do I have to do with Russia?" Trump's seeking to boost his support in swing states ahead of the 2020 Presidential election.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "... And we will make America great again.

Thank you Pennsylvania." Pennsylvania was one of three 'Rust Belt' states Trump won with white, blue-collar voters that had previously voted Democrat.

He won it by less than one percent in 2016.



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump 2020 campaign shrugs off impeachment

U.S. President Donald Trump's reelection campaign on Thursday shrugged off the president's expected...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •FactCheck.org


Joe Scarborough Blasts Giuliani’s Admission of Yovanovitch Smear Campaign: ‘This is Rudy’s Impeachment’

*Joe Scarborough* reacted to *Rudy Giuliani's* latest comments about *Marie Yovanovitch* by saying...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

nicoler72967088

nicole renee Trump Blasts “Impeachment Light” at Deranged Rally: A Closer Look https://t.co/bdfmLUfiN7 via @YouTube 17 hours ago

KAYLEEBURRIS

KAYLEE BURRIS Trump Blasts “Impeachment Light” at Deranged Rally: A Closer Look https://t.co/ohNi9XCcMS via @YouTube 23 hours ago

Rosie_Karuna

Rosie Karuna Trump Blasts “Impeachment Light” at Deranged Rally: A Closer Look https://t.co/yl0TyzVLvY 1 day ago

EdgeCityFilms

Shawn Hiatt Trump Blasts “Impeachment Light” at Deranged Rally: A Closer Look https://t.co/yYd9En2UjT via @YouTube 2 days ago

wallytraxel

Walter Traxel Trump Blasts “Impeachment Light” at Deranged Rally: A Closer Look https://t.co/L8QpBjLv8k 2 days ago

margaret_sc

Margaret SC Leong Trump Blasts “Impeachment Light” at Deranged Rally: A Closer Look https://t.co/mVSJjDfUzr via @YouTube ‘An enormous deranged douche!’ 🤣🤣🤣🤣🌹 3 days ago

JoanMClements

Joan Clements Dec.11th 2019 Seth Myres: Trump Blasts "Impeachment Light" At Deranged Rally. #25A https://t.co/P6sZHxTZfW 3 days ago

MrNativeTribe

AMMO a.k.a. PacLives LOL *Impeached @realDonaldTrump - Trump Blasts “Impeachment Light” at Deranged Rally: A Closer Look https://t.co/HtuPmFl5rT via @YouTube 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dozens rally in Las Vegas on eve of US House impeachment vote [Video]Dozens rally in Las Vegas on eve of US House impeachment vote

500 "Nobody Is Above the Law" rallies are taking place in cities across the U.S. on Tuesday night, including in downtown Las Vegas. People are rallying as members of congress prepare to hold an..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:33Published

Brindisi to vote in favor of impeachment [Video]Brindisi to vote in favor of impeachment

Congressman Anthony Brindisi has announced he will vote in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump.

Credit: WKTVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.