Swara Bhaskar INSULTS Modi Govt. Over Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 01:38s - Published Swara Bhaskar INSULTS Modi Govt. Over Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in India: Swara Bhasker slams Narendra Modi Government, says Jinnah Is reborn. Watch the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this