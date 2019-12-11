Abhijit Banerjee receives Economics Nobel in Dhoti-Bandhgala | OneIndia News on December 11, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:16s - Published Abhijit Banerjee receives Economics Nobel in Dhoti-Bandhgala | OneIndia News ECONOMICS NOBEL WINNER AND HUSBAND WIFE DUO ABHIJEET BANERJEE AND ESTHER DUFLO RECEIVED THE NOBEL PRIZE CLAD IN INDIAN TRADITIONAL OUTFITS. BANERJEE WORE A BANDHGALA AND DHOTI WHILE ESTHER WAS DRESSED IN A BLUE AND GREEN SAREE. CO-WINNER MICHAEL KREMMER WAS ALSO AWARDED. ABHIJEET BANERJEE IS THE 2nd INDIAN AFTER AMARTYA SEN TO WIN AN ECONOMICS NOBEL.

