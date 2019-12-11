Global  

Abhijit Banerjee receives Economics Nobel in Dhoti-Bandhgala | OneIndia News

ECONOMICS NOBEL WINNER AND HUSBAND WIFE DUO ABHIJEET BANERJEE AND ESTHER DUFLO RECEIVED THE NOBEL PRIZE CLAD IN INDIAN TRADITIONAL OUTFITS.

BANERJEE WORE A BANDHGALA AND DHOTI WHILE ESTHER WAS DRESSED IN A BLUE AND GREEN SAREE.

CO-WINNER MICHAEL KREMMER WAS ALSO AWARDED.

ABHIJEET BANERJEE IS THE 2nd INDIAN AFTER AMARTYA SEN TO WIN AN ECONOMICS NOBEL.
