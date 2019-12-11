Global  

Lucas di Grassi - Racing for Clean Air - Trailer

Lucas di Grassi - Racing for Clean Air - Trailer

Lucas di Grassi - Racing for Clean Air - Trailer

Lucas di Grassi appears in YouTube documentary investigating the impact of air pollution.

New Delhi is the most polluted major city in the world, and air quality is so bad that it's the equivalent of smoking ten cigarettes a day.

UN Air Ambassador, electric mobility entrepreneur and Formula E racing driver, Lucas Di Grassi, travels to the Indian city to see for himself the fight against air pollution from the frontline, meet those most effected, and look for solutions.
