Don't overlook Gen X brands this holiday -strategist

Apple, Nintendo, Lululemon, Nordstrom and brands favored by Generation X, the age group in its peak earnings and spending cycle, are among the top of the holiday season watch list for portfolio manager Eric Clark of Rational Dynamic Brands Fund.

Conway G.

Gittens has his naughty or nice investment list.
