GM doubles down on SUVs to fund electric future

General Motors revealed even bigger SUVs on Tuesday (December 11) that it says will help pay for an electric future.

The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban is a longer version of the familiar design...adding over an inch to make it one of the longest passenger vehicles on the market.

It shares boomerang-shaped lights with the new Tahoe, which was also unveiled.

And - the digital electronics inside are all new.

Like Class="kln">Tesla , GM hopes to use new 'over-the-air' wireless software updates to make money or fix problems at a low cost.

The company hopes the new models will help fund the development of electric vehicles.

Big SUVs are profitable with margins as high as 30 percent.

GM controls more than two-thirds of the market for large SUVs in North America.

And their Arlington, Texas factory is running 24 hours a day to keep up with demand.

With fuel economy rules from President Obama's era, automakers are encouraged to make SUVs even bigger.

Cars with a larger 'footprint' have easier CO2 targets to meet.

President Donald Turmp says he wants to ease these standards, but he hasn't released a final plan.

GM has sided with Trump in a dispute with California, a state that's sued to maintain the stronger Obama standards.