Vanna White hosts ’Wheel of Fortune’ for first time 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:23s - Published Vanna White hosts ’Wheel of Fortune’ for first time Vanna White stepped away from the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ letter board and into the show’s hosting role for the first time in 37 years. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this