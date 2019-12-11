Brad Pitt denies all love life rumours 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published Brad Pitt denies all love life rumours Brad Pitt claims that all the rumours about his love life since he broke from Angeline Jolie in 2016 are inaccurate. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this