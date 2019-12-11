Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Nobel laureates receive awards in ceremony clouded by controversy

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Nobel laureates receive awards in ceremony clouded by controversy

Nobel laureates receive awards in ceremony clouded by controversy

The decision to award Austrian Author Peter Handke with the 2019 Literature Prize has led to a backlash over his support of the late former Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic.View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

girl_julii95

JυυLıα❤️ RT @visitstockholm: Happy Nobel Day! Today the laureates will receive their awards in Stockholm's Concert Hall followed by the banquet and… 3 days ago

SukithaF

Ł RT @Caltech: @selenophene @Haenaa__ Maybe the 38 Nobel Laureates (and the only person ever to receive two unshared Nobel Prizes) have somet… 4 days ago

Caltech

Caltech @selenophene @Haenaa__ Maybe the 38 Nobel Laureates (and the only person ever to receive two unshared Nobel Prizes)… https://t.co/hYH9zvhhpF 4 days ago

IAm_Renew

IAmRenew Nobel Prize laureates gathered in Stockholm to receive their awards took the opportunity to stress the importance o… https://t.co/pWUIWncDRi 6 days ago

ZAQSNews

ZAQS World News Nobel laureates receive awards at boycotted ceremony https://t.co/eVtMgHLhTh 6 days ago

CarolineVicini

Caroline Vicini RT @NMiak: Happy Nobel Day! Today the laureates will receive their awards in Stockholm's Concert Hall followed by the banquet and celebrati… 6 days ago

KalubaChibesa

Kaluba Chibesa RT @SwedeninKSA: Happy Nobel Day! Today the laureates will receive their awards in Stockholm's Concert Hall, followed by the banquet and ce… 6 days ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Watch live: Nobel laureates to receive their awards in ceremony clouded in controversy https://t.co/sPggUuCDZ9 https://t.co/BOscyJDm0Z 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.