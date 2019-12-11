Danny DeVito rates Colin Farrel as a great Penguin choice 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published Danny DeVito rates Colin Farrel as a great Penguin choice Danny Devito who played The Penguin in 1992 Batman Returns has said he thinks Colin Farrell will do a great job playing the villain in upcoming movie The Batman. 0

