Illuminated Arboretum returns to the National Memorial Arboretum, in Staffordshire, offering visitors an after dark opportunity

Illuminated Arboretum returns to the National Memorial Arboretum, in Staffordshire from 11-20th December, offering visitors an after dark opportunity to explore a mile long route of artistic installations using light and sounds.

Visitors can send a message with Semaphore Man and navigate through a giant web of colourful threads before discovering the Votive Woods. Illuminated Arboretum 2019 blends an exciting, multi-sensory, immersive experience with moving tributes of Remembrance for all the family to enjoy.