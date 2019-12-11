Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

This 11-Year-Old is Fighting Her Way Through Scoliosis

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
This 11-Year-Old is Fighting Her Way Through Scoliosis

This 11-Year-Old is Fighting Her Way Through Scoliosis

She was diagnosed with a triple spine curvature, but she won’t give up without a fight.

Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AllBetzOnAlec

Alec Betz 白 讠只 画 RT @ByAZuniga: This Notre Dame game reminds me of how Michigan beat the Fighting Irish by 31 points this year. 32 seconds ago

Sausagewassage

William Ditchburn🌹 RT @LumpyandFriends: I couldn’t see the year out without posting a video of my sweetest boy Baby Bumpy. The little Badger that turned up i… 1 minute ago

wynonnaafrica

Nadine Cape Town I’m grateful that this year I got to be part of #FightForWynonna and #WinForWynonna. This hasn’t been the first fig… https://t.co/DcTHfWcOC3 2 minutes ago

Perdiemservices

perdiemservices RT @LegalAidNYC: Join us this year in fighting for a #NYHomesGuarantee. Our first trip to Albany will be Jan 9th. Get your free bus seat he… 2 minutes ago

Edconomics2

Edconomics RT @dwnews: "I don’t fear death. Not when the children are out here fighting for democracy." 82-year-old Uncle Wong is part of a community… 3 minutes ago

cayden_simpson

cayden simpson RT @tonyposnanski: Sure thing. If you think I’m fucking embarrassed of a selfie after fighting depression and losing 196 pounds this year,… 4 minutes ago

connielipnick

Connie Lipnick RT @SenJeffMerkley: This thread is a reminder of just some of the ways the Trump administration tried to inflict trauma and cruelty on chil… 6 minutes ago

Mccrimmons

McCrimmons RT @FrGoyo: I am by myself today (I am on call for hospital) and I realized that for many people, this is not the most wonderful time of th… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.