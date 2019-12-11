Why Some Black Brits Are Considering Leaving UK After Election

Boris Johnson’s record on racism has left some Black Brits so afraid for their safety that they are considering leaving the UK should the Conservatives claim victory in Thursday’s election.

Racist comments written or signed off by the prime minister include an article published in The Spectator while he was editor, written by columnist Taki Theodoracopulos, that claimed Black people have lower IQs.

Elsewhere, he penned a column for the Daily Telegraph referring to “watermelon smiles” and “piccaninnies”.