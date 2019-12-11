Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Why Some Black Brits Are Considering Leaving UK After Election

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 02:30s - Published < > Embed
Why Some Black Brits Are Considering Leaving UK After Election

Why Some Black Brits Are Considering Leaving UK After Election

Boris Johnson’s record on racism has left some Black Brits so afraid for their safety that they are considering leaving the UK should the Conservatives claim victory in Thursday’s election.

Racist comments written or signed off by the prime minister include an article published in The Spectator while he was editor, written by columnist Taki Theodoracopulos, that claimed Black people have lower IQs.

Elsewhere, he penned a column for the Daily Telegraph referring to “watermelon smiles” and “piccaninnies”.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AdamShorts2

Adam Shorts 🇺🇸 🇪🇺 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧VOTE LABOUR Why Some Black Brits Are Considering Leaving UK After Election https://t.co/A0VDmgAcG2 via @YouTube 6 hours ago

MaryBur71233913

Mary Burrell Some Black Brits are so afraid for their safety that they are considering leaving the UK if Boris Johnson's Conserv… https://t.co/J2wcVYyCIH 20 hours ago

MaryBur71233913

Mary Burrell RT @blackvoices: Some Black Brits are so afraid for their safety that they are considering leaving the UK if Boris Johnson's Conservative P… 21 hours ago

Paula55855

🎉 Paula RT @DeightonSue: @Paula55855 Sounds right, & ability of some ethnics -not all- to live with rest of Brits without considering they are cons… 1 day ago

DeightonSue

Sue Deighton @Paula55855 Sounds right, & ability of some ethnics -not all- to live with rest of Brits without considering they a… https://t.co/434K3DgQAf 1 day ago

rachellh

Rachel Hubbard #NotMyGovernment #NotMyPM RT @MiaSertima: Why Some Black Brits Are Considering Leaving UK After Election | HuffPost UK https://t.co/0NYYGJnYeb #SocialistSunday 3 days ago

MiaSertima

Citizen M Why Some Black Brits Are Considering Leaving UK After Election | HuffPost UK https://t.co/0NYYGJnYeb #SocialistSunday 3 days ago

VividRicky

Ricky (#ThankYouJez🌹#UnfairMediaUnfairElection) 'Why Some Black Brits Are Considering Leaving UK After Election': https://t.co/p2iDOFILaR 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.