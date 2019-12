Mother and daughter found safe after alleged kidnapping by father

GOOD NEWS... AS THE AMBERALERT THAT FLASHED ACROSSDIGITAL SIGNS OVERNIGHT-- ISNOW CANCELED.

AN ABDUCTEDTWO-YEAR-OLD GIRL AND HERMOTHER ARE FOUND SAFE.MUSKOGEE POLICE SAY THEFATHER, WHO'S THE SUSPECT,WAS ARRESTED WITHOUTINCIDENT.2 WORKS FOR YOU'S GITZELPUENTE IS LIVE WHERE THECRIME SPREE BEGAN -- WITHNEW INFORMATION.

GITZEL?CORI..

TRAVIS..

WITHIN THELAST HOUR WE LEARNED THESUSPECT WAS CAUGHT IN FORTSMITH DRIVING THE SAME CARISSUED IN THE AMBER ALERT..AND WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.MUSKOGEE POLICE TELL ME THISMORNING THAT THE MOM ANDDAUGHTER WERE FOUND SAFE.THE SUSPECT DEREK PEREZ ISBELIEVED TO HAVE TAKEN HISWIFE BRENDA AND HISTWO-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER OLIVIABY FORCE..

AND TOOK OFF IN ACHEVY MALIBU.

OFFICIALS SAYTHE MOM AND YOUNG GIRL WERENOT IN THE CAR WITH PEREZWHEN HE WAS CAUGHT.

THEYWERE AT A DIFFERENTLOCATION..

AND ARE DOINGOKAY.BEFORE THE SEARCH ANDALLEGED KIDNAPPING..OFFICIALS SAY IT ALLUNFOLDED AT THIS MCDONALD'SOFF 32ND ST AND OKMULGEEAVENUE YESTERDAY AFTERNOON.THE SUSPECT WHO WORKS AT THERESTAURANT ALLEGEDLY STABBEDHIS MANAGER AFTER ANARGUMENT..SENDING HIM TO THE HOSPITAL.NOW..

OFFICIALS ARE STARTINGTHE PAPERWORK SO PEREZ CANBE BROUGHT BACK TO OKLAHOMAAND BE CHARGED ON SEVERALCOUNTS.

REPORTING FROMMUSKOGEE, GP, 2WFY.