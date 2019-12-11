Global  

Mini tornado tears through residential streets in Stoke-on-Trent

Mini tornado tears through residential streets in Stoke-on-Trent

Mini tornado tears through residential streets in Stoke-on-Trent

Homeowners have been left counting the cost after a &quot;mini tornado&quot; tore through parts of a city - bringing down power lines and ripping tiles from roofs.

Emergency services were called after a residential area of Stoke-on-Trent was battered by high winds as Storm Brendan swept across Britain.

Residents in Hanley reported hundreds of tiles being ripped from houses, trampolines thrown from gardens and power lines being brought down due to a mini twister.
