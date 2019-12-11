Global  

Investing and Operating in Growth Markets with Michal Borkowski (Brainly) and Bob van Dijk (Prosus and Naspers)

Naspers’ tech holdings Prosus became Europe’s largest consumer internet company when it listed earlier this year on Euronext in Amsterdam.

Its interests include food delivery, payments and fintech, classifieds, travel, retail, media, social platforms — not to mention a huge stake in Tencent.

It also has a dedicated and very active ventures team.

Come hear from one of its portfolio companies, the ed-tech startup Brainly, whose CEO will be on stage with Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk talking about the challenges of how to scale a startup, and more.
