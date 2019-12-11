Top 10 Film Scores of the Decade

These are the top 10 film scores of the decade.

You’ll find nothing but high notes here.

For this list, we’re taking a look at the best film scores of the decade, released between 2010 and 2019, that owe much of their success to their composers.

Just to clarify, we’re talking about original musical scores as opposed to licensed songs on soundtracks.

From Ludwig Göransson's score for "Black Panther", to Alexandre Desplat's for "The Shape of Water", to Hans Zimmer's for "Interstellar", this decade's films have really sung.