Did these businesses text you? You could get cash

AGREEING TO PAY NEARLY $18MILLIONTO SETTLE CLAIMS THEY SENTUNSOLICITED TEXTS... 12:16:38ABOUT THE MORTGAGES, ABOUTCREDIT CARDS, ABOUT LOANS,STUDENT LOANS..SCOTT HARDY IS WITHTOPCLASSACTIONS.COM.

THESETTLEMENT MEANS IF YOU GOT ATEXT FROM WELLS FARGO BETWEENJANUARY2013 AND JULY 2019, YOU COULDGET HUNDREDS BACK.

THE LAWSUITCLAIMS VIOLATIONS OF THETELEPHONE CONSUMERPROTECTION ACT.

THAT LAWPROHIBITS AUTOMATED, PRERECORDED CALLS OR TEXT MESSAGESTO CELL PHONES WITHOUT PREVIOUSCONSENT... AND PENALTIES ARE UPTO $1500 PER VIOLATION.

OTHERUNWANTED TEXT LAWSUITSETTLEMENTS- -THE STORE HOTTOPIC..

IF YOU GOT A TEXT FROMAUG 2012 TO JULY 2019 YOU CANFILE FOR PART OF THE $2.9MILLION SETTLEMENT.-WISH.COM..

GET AN UNSOLICITEDTEXT BETWEEN APIRL 2014 ANDSEPTEMBER 2019?

THEY'RE PAYING$16 MILLION TO RESOLVE CLAIMSAND SMART PAY LEASING..

THISALLEGATION GOES BEYOND JUSTGETTING A TEXT.12:13:45 IF YOU ACTUALLYRESPONDED BACK STOP, THEN YOUQUALIFY FOR THIS SETTLEMENT.IF YOU DID THAT BETWEENSEPTEMBER 2015 AND JUNE 2017,THEESTIMATE IS $245 PER VIOLATION.TAG: NOW, IF YOU DID GIVECONSENT, YOU CAN REVOKE THAT BYTELLINGTHE BUSINESS TO STOP IT.

DO THATIN WRITING..

NONE OF THEBUSINESSES CLAIM WRONGDOING..DEADLINES ARE COMING UP..

GO TOKGUN9.COM FOR ALL THE LINKS YOUNEED..

