Keesler Air Force Base: Pensacola attack “a loss felt by us all

Against muslims- - friday's attack at pensacola- followed a shooting spree - early last week at pearl harbor- naval shipyard in hawaii.

- and that's where a sailor shot- and killed two department of- defense shipyard workers.

- keesler air force base in bilox- is extending- condolences, thoughts, and- prayers to their fellow service- members during this difficult - time.

- - sarah loicano chief of media- relations at keesler airforce - base: " many of our keesler - community - have ties to that area.

Whether- it's our reserve citizen's- airmen who live and - work in that area or our- permanent party members who cal- florida home so - anytime that we lose a member o- our sister service family it's - loss