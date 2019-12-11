Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Keesler Air Force Base: Pensacola attack “a loss felt by us all

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
Keesler Air Force Base: Pensacola attack “a loss felt by us all

Keesler Air Force Base: Pensacola attack “a loss felt by us all

Friday’s attack at Pensacola followed a shooting spree early last week at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Keesler Air Force Base: Pensacola attack “a loss felt by us all

Against muslims- - friday's attack at pensacola- followed a shooting spree - early last week at pearl harbor- naval shipyard in hawaii.

- and that's where a sailor shot- and killed two department of- defense shipyard workers.

- keesler air force base in bilox- is extending- condolences, thoughts, and- prayers to their fellow service- members during this difficult - time.

- - sarah loicano chief of media- relations at keesler airforce - base: " many of our keesler - community - have ties to that area.

Whether- it's our reserve citizen's- airmen who live and - work in that area or our- permanent party members who cal- florida home so - anytime that we lose a member o- our sister service family it's - loss




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MariaCapone187

Maria Amorosa Alva RT @michellemalkin: Your Friday national insecurity fact of the day: Our US military has been training Saudi airmen since 2012 at Sheppard… 5 days ago

WXXV25

WXXV 25 Friday’s attack at Pensacola followed a shooting spree early last week at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.… https://t.co/b9CaT2srVh 1 week ago

fotopak

okeh RT @pnj: Keesler Air Force Base's international students are attending class as usual following a mass shooting last week by a Saudi nation… 1 week ago

OfsMax

Ofs Max December 9 United States Keesler Air Force Base official: 'No changes to the classroom environment' following Pensa… https://t.co/dAIDgLepiR 1 week ago

pnj

PNJ Keesler Air Force Base's international students are attending class as usual following a mass shooting last week by… https://t.co/i7oNEA0QxA 1 week ago

endmoronism

William Bova RT @clarionledger: Keesler Air Force Base official: 'No changes to the classroom environment' following Pensacola shooting https://t.co/8Up… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.