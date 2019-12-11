Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ada Lovelace predicted the future of computing, but was overlooked

Video Credit: TechCrunch Disrupt - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
Ada Lovelace predicted the future of computing, but was overlookedAda Lovelace predicted the future of computing, but was overlooked
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ada Lovelace predicted the future of computing, but was overlooked

Ada Lovelace predicted the future of computing, but was overlooked




You Might Like


Tweets about this

AdvEnergy

Advanced Energy RT @TechCrunch: Ada Lovelace predicted the future of computing, but was overlooked #TCDisrupt https://t.co/ds6YcrvMT6 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.