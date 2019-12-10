Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mother stops carjacker

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
Mother stops carjacker

Mother stops carjacker

A woman in Stockton, California, was able to fight off a carjacker until help arrived.

The incident was caught on camera.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mother stops carjacker

INSIDE AT THE TIME.THE WOMAN STARTED HITTING THEMAN AND HONKING HER HORN HOPINGTO GET SOMEONE'S ATTENTION.ISAIAH: "HE JUST STARTEDHITTING MY MOM."MOTHER: "I THANK GOD IT'S ABLESSING WE ARE HERE ANDNOTHING HAPPENED IMAGINE IF HEWOULD HAVE HAD A GUN OR A KNIFEOR SOMETHING."THE WOMAN'S HUSBAND SPOTTED THESTRUGGLE.HE AND A GROUP OF PEOPLE WEREABLE TO HOLD DOWN THE GUY UNTILPOLICE ARRIVED.POLICE SAY THE SMARTEST THINGTHE MOTHER DID WAS HONK HERHORN...NOW TO A REMARKABLE STORY OF




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mother Fights Back Against Alleged Carjacker in Greensboro Shopping Center [Video]Mother Fights Back Against Alleged Carjacker in Greensboro Shopping Center

Jamie Davis says she parked her car at Oakcrest Shopping Center in Greensboro moments before a man approached her window.

Credit: WGHP     Duration: 01:24Published

Mom Fights Back Against Violent Stockton Carjacker [Video]Mom Fights Back Against Violent Stockton Carjacker

A Stockton mother's instincts took over when a man jumped into her SUV with her three kids inside in an attempted carjacking. (12/9/19)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.