Mother stops carjacker

INSIDE AT THE TIME.THE WOMAN STARTED HITTING THEMAN AND HONKING HER HORN HOPINGTO GET SOMEONE'S ATTENTION.ISAIAH: "HE JUST STARTEDHITTING MY MOM."MOTHER: "I THANK GOD IT'S ABLESSING WE ARE HERE ANDNOTHING HAPPENED IMAGINE IF HEWOULD HAVE HAD A GUN OR A KNIFEOR SOMETHING."THE WOMAN'S HUSBAND SPOTTED THESTRUGGLE.HE AND A GROUP OF PEOPLE WEREABLE TO HOLD DOWN THE GUY UNTILPOLICE ARRIVED.POLICE SAY THE SMARTEST THINGTHE MOTHER DID WAS HONK HERHORN...





