Digital Trends Live 12.11.19 - Blue Origin NS-12 Launch + Getting Paid For Poop 3 weeks ago On the show today: Facebook told Congress that it won't be installing a backdoor into encrypted messages; Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey calls for decentralized protocol for social media moderation; Pirate Bay introduces its own streaming service; Energy company pays dairy farmers $200 million for cow manure and natural gas production; From the Qualcomm Snapdragon summit and Verizon's Nicki Palmer on their network's 5G rollout; OROS and their new gel-based outerwear filling; Unboxing the new HP Elite Dragonfly; How we are all becoming just a data set and how to stop it with author Colin Koopman; Blue Origin's NS-12 mission launch; The European Space Agency lays out its mission to clean up space junk; The first all-electric seaplane; A better cure for hangovers Zbiotics.