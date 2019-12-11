23ABC News at 6 a.m. | Top Stories for December 11, 2019

Dozens coming out to have their voice heard concerning homelessness in the City of Bakersfield.

What locals are saying about two location options presented during a meeting for a proposed low-barrier homeless shelter.

And, honoring those who bravely serve the community every day.

When and where the Bakersfield Police Department will hold their annual awards ceremony.