Glasses Experts Break Down Celebrity Sunglasses (Robert Downey Jr, Samuel L. Jackson) Part 2

Glasses Experts Break Down Celebrity Sunglasses (Robert Downey Jr, Samuel L. Jackson) Part 2

Glasses Experts Break Down Celebrity Sunglasses (Robert Downey Jr, Samuel L. Jackson) Part 2

Trinidad Jame$ and Spencer Shapiro are glasses connoisseurs.

They stopped by to break down the trends that are dominating the world of celebrity eyewear, looking at the glasses of Elton John, Dapper Dan, Robert Downey Jr., Spike Lee and Samuel L.

Jackson.
