This teacher might be feeling a bit of dejavu.

She's teaching at the same high school she attended, kimt news 3's alex jirgens has this week's golden apple.xxx she teaches 5 different classes á from high school writing to act and test preparation.

Now this rockford high alumni turned teacher is our latest golden apple award winner.

Let's congratulate mrs taylor johnson!

Whenever maggie arickx (ericks) and sydney kuhlers (coolers) walk into mrs johnson's classrom á they feel like pupils, not numbers..

"i feel like with mrs johnson, i am a priority."

"she's different from the other teachers.

She puts you before any other."

But be prepared for some writing á and a mastery of the english language.

"writing essays and vocabulary and outlines."

But don't feel stressed.

In fact á mrs johnson gets raving reviews.

"her class is really calm.

So a lot of people would say something like that."

Nat when it comes to writing papers á in mrs johnson's class á it's a bit different than maybe what you're used to á she lets students pick their topic á ranging from climate change to dog breeds.

"i let them pick their own actually.

If they're more interested in their topic they put a little bit more of themselves into their paper versus if it's something i pick for them, then they don't want to write about it."

She's also wanting to instill what to expect in college á especially in her aácát prep class.

"right now, it's just practice test two and they're grading themselves to compare to their last score to see if they have growth."

But regardless of what class you have with her á she makes it fun á and is open.

"i'm kind to everyone and i want to be here for not just school related issues.

If they need to come to me for something else, i'm always open."

As for incoming students... "you have congrats to mrs johnson.

