Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Black Women Top Major Beauty Pageant Competitions in 2019

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Black Women Top Major Beauty Pageant Competitions in 2019

Black Women Top Major Beauty Pageant Competitions in 2019

Black Women Top Major Beauty Pageant Competitions in 2019.

Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa was officially named Miss Universe on Dec.

8, making her the fourth black woman to win a major beauty pageant in 2019.

The other 2019 winners were Kaliegh Garris as Miss Teen USA, Nia Franklin as Miss America and Cheslie Kryst as Miss USA.

The combination of these wins marks a historic moment, as it is the first time that the top prizes in four major beauty pageants have been simultaneously awarded to black women.

.

According to Hilary Levey Friedman, a visiting professor at Brown University, these wins signify a necessary expansion of inclusion and equality.

The idea of what we think is beautiful has expanded … Skin color.

Body type.

Curly hair.

If you look at all this year’s winners, they look like themselves, Hilary Levey Friedman, via ’The New York Times'.

In her Miss Universe closing address, Tunzi described the significance of her win and the impact she hopes it has.

.

I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me, with my kind of skin and my kind of hair, was never considered beautiful … I think it is time that stops today.

I want children to look at me and see my face.

And I want them to see their faces reflected in mine, Zozibini Tunzi, via ‘The New York Times'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MCJ950

MCJ RT @rahiemshabazz: My thoughts on the 5 Black Women winning the major beauty pageants https://t.co/M5oHbMAPNq 27 minutes ago

iamkeshav_ky

KESHAV KRISHNA RT @ELLEmagazine: For the First Time Ever, Five Black Women Hold Crowns in the Five Major Beauty Pageants https://t.co/gHItS1XbGu 48 minutes ago

putriayujulita

putriayujulita RT @ELLEmagazine: For the First Time Ever, Five Black Women Hold Crowns in the Five Major Beauty Pageants https://t.co/dCLujiIili 1 hour ago

cynthiaycrosby

Cynthia Crosby RT @ELLEmagazine: For the First Time Ever, Five Black Women Hold Crowns in the Five Major Beauty Pageants https://t.co/waNo905tDj 2 hours ago

RhondaHansome

Rhonda Hansome So I'm the only 1 feeling some kinda way.#Tricknology on steroids in overdrive Black Women Now Hold Crowns in 5 Maj… https://t.co/xyhxp7VWjY 2 hours ago

ArtsinNewYork

Joan Allen RT @ArtsinNewYork: Did you know Black Women Now Hold Crowns in 5 Major Beauty Pageants in 2019? https://t.co/FySEpMVVg5 Did you watch this… 2 hours ago

ArtsinNewYork

Joan Allen Did you know Black Women Now Hold Crowns in 5 Major Beauty Pageants in 2019? https://t.co/FySEpMVVg5 Did you watch… https://t.co/wnKHPPoVHa 2 hours ago

Tylaskan

Hottie Saunie ♈︎ 💜 RT @GMA: #BlackGirlMagic at beauty pageants! For the first time in history @MissUniverse, @MissUSA, @MissAmerica and @MissTeenUSA are all b… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.