Federal Judge Blocks Funds for Border Wall Construction
Federal Judge Blocks Funds
for Border Wall Construction.
U.S. District Judge David Briones blocked
the Trump Administration from using
diverted funds to help pay for a wall
at the southern border.
The administration used an emergency proclamation
last February to divert $3.6 billion intended for
military construction projects.
Judge Briones ruled the
diversion as unlawful.
El Paso County and Border Network for
Human Rights brought the suit, claiming
the administration overstepped its authority.
The President's emergency proclamation was a blatant attempt to grab power from Congress.
Today's order affirms that the President is not a king and that our courts are willing to check him when he oversteps his bounds.
, Plaintiff's Counsel Kristy Parker, via statement