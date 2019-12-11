Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ron Rivera to the Browns?

Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Ron Rivera to the Browns?Ron Rivera to the Browns?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

natestidham_

Nate Stidham This is my browns prediction for Head Coach..or wishlist 🤷🏻‍♂️ - Ron Rivera (prolly Washington) - Mike McCarthy (… https://t.co/4n0itJMskE 1 minute ago

teeliciouss_

13-3 RT @wyche89: Browns could do themselves solid by hiring an experienced HC like Ron Rivera, Jim Caldwell or Mike McCarthy. 2 minutes ago

Keller1613

Kyle Keller RT @CLE_vs_: My #Browns HC wish list: 1. Rivera 2. McDaniels 3. McCarthy Anyone else is a bad decision. 2 minutes ago

realEmoSedillo_

🇺🇸Anselmo (Emo) Sedillo🇺🇸 RT @danorlovsky7: For the @Browns this shouldn’t be hard 1) don’t allow Matt Rhule to say no 2) don’t allow Ron Rivera to say no 2 minutes ago

DeDreadDelight

Speedy Usher RT @DynastyCLE: Ok so here my list of top coaches for the Browns next season: 1. Ron Rivera 2. Eric Bieniemy (Chiefs OC) 3. Urban Meyer (F… 2 minutes ago

agaverunner

Larry White @DynastyCLE @Browns I don’t see Rivera working for Haslam or Snyder. 3 minutes ago

EvanDennison1

Evan Dennison @JLO0056 @jashby23 I just feel the Browns are going to want someone with NFL HC experience. Why I think Rivera and… https://t.co/8SG8DDWVR3 3 minutes ago

jstan610

Jordan Stanfield MY top 3 head coaching candidates for the browns: 1) mike mccarthy 2) ron rivera 3) josh mcdaniels MY surprise c… https://t.co/Hi63cP5iVe 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.