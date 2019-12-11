Global  

Biden Floats Idea of One-Term Presidency

Politico and Business Insider report former Vice President Joe Biden is considering running as a one-term president.

It's his way to reduce concerns about his age.

"If Biden is elected, he's going to be 82 years old in four years and he won't be running for reelection," a top adviser to the campaign told Politico.

Biden has consistently made the case that he's running for president to prevent Trump from winning a second term.
