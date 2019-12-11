Majority of Americans think this is the best Christmas movie of all time, do you agree? 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published Majority of Americans think this is the best Christmas movie of all time, do you agree? "A Christmas Story" is officially the best holiday movie of all-time, according to new research. The 1983 movie based on author Jean Shepherd's work follows young Ralphie Parker's Christmas mission to get a Red Ryder BB gun. "A Charlie Brown Christmas" secured the runner-up spot with its' heartwarming story of America's favorite blockhead directing the Christmas pageant and his scrappy little tree. Following behind in third place was the iconic "It's a Wonderful Life." The 1946 classic starred Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey, a man who thinks the world would be better off without him...until he meets his guardian angel, Clarence. Stewart actually made it into the top 10 list twice with "The Shop Around the Corner" sneaking in at number nine. The study polled 2,000 Americans and examined their most beloved Christmas films and jolly pop culture moments. The survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Tubi also broke down the most memorable moments in Christmas movie history. The children stepping in to decorate the Christmas tree for Charlie Brown warms hearts every year so it's no surprise it came in at the top of the list. If there is ever an iconic moment from "A Christmas Story," it has to be when Ralphie's father wins "a major award"...a sultry, leg-lamp. "A Christmas Story" shockingly won a spot on another holiday ranking… third on the best on-screen Santas list, even though the "A Christmas Story" Santa kicks Ralphie down the slide. Tim Allen as "The Santa Clause" jingle-jangled his way into the number one slot with Edmund Gwenn as Kris Kringle in "Miracle on 34th Street" in second. Over half of respondents (54 percent) have a specific movie that will kick their holiday spirit into high gear. Those special movies clearly call for repeat viewing since the average person has seen their favorite Christmas movie 10 times. The films have the power to bring people together. Fifty-two percent have made it an annual tradition to watch a certain Christmas movie. Of those that have an annual holiday watch party, snuggling close with loved ones is all a part of the joy. Sixty-seven percent screen the movie with their partner, while 63 percent watch have made it a tradition with their children, and 53 percent like to watch with their parents. A spokesperson for Tubi said, "Christmas movies are a vital cultural touchstone of the holiday season. Things change over the years, but the joy of the holiday season lives on in our traditions and movies." Respondents even have the annual Christmas watch party down to the same date. Christmas Eve is a popular night to watch their holiday classic with 61 percent who have a movie tradition. Fifty-four percent can't wait that long and have their Christmas movie gathering right after Thanksgiving. To really make the screening extra jolly, there a few must-haves to make the movie-watching experience complete like Christmas cookies (66 percent), hot cocoa (54 percent), and gift-wrapping during the movie (51 percent). The spokesperson for Tubi added, "movies like 'A Christmas Story' and 'It's a Wonderful Life' bring audiences back year after year because of their heartwarming story-telling. Part of the fun of the holiday season is embracing the food, family, and films." 0

