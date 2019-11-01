Global  

‘I Was Done With That Loser Long Time Ago,’ Antonio Brown Rips Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, Calls NFL Racist

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Antonio Brown has taken to Twitter once again to rip his former teammates and former league.

Katie Johnston reports.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Antonio Brown Claims He's Leaving NFL For Good [Video]Antonio Brown Claims He's Leaving NFL For Good

The athlete made a post on Instagram saying he was done with the NFL.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:24Published

Antonio Brown Flaunts Wealth Amid Sexual Assault Accusations [Video]Antonio Brown Flaunts Wealth Amid Sexual Assault Accusations

Antonio Brown Flaunts Wealth Amid Sexual Assault Accusations. Brown recently took to Instagram to share a screenshot of his $24 million bank account. In the now-deleted post, Brown said that the sexual..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:59Published

