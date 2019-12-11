Corbyn mocks Johnson's NHS plans

Jeremy Corbyn has mocked Boris Johnson's NHS plans during a rally in Bedford.

The leader of the Labour Party said it was "no way to govern" referring to the PM's promise to build 40 hospitals without indicating where and when they would be built.

Report by Czubalam.

