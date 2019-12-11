Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Corbyn mocks Johnson's NHS plans

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Corbyn mocks Johnson's NHS plans

Corbyn mocks Johnson's NHS plans

Jeremy Corbyn has mocked Boris Johnson's NHS plans during a rally in Bedford.

The leader of the Labour Party said it was "no way to govern" referring to the PM's promise to build 40 hospitals without indicating where and when they would be built.

Report by Czubalam.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

comedy_kieran

kieran kiely🔴🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 RT @maxmcevoy: Corbyn mocks Johnson's NHS plans https://t.co/HBL5W8LW57 6 days ago

maxmcevoy

angela mcevoy Corbyn mocks Johnson's NHS plans https://t.co/HBL5W8LW57 6 days ago

michellemck0

⚫️Michelle McKinley #VoteLabourOnThursday Corbyn mocks Johnson's NHS plans https://t.co/i3FhSVtZXE via @AOL 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.